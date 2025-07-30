Centreville Bank Stadium to host inaugural food truck, craft beverage festival on Aug. 23

By
-
CENTREVILLE BANK STADIUM in Pawtucket will host the inaugural Pawtucket Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival on Aug. 23. It will be the first public non-sporting event held at the venue. / PBN PHOTO / JAMES BESSETTE

PAWTUCKET – Centreville Bank Stadium will become a culinary hot spot next month, as the venue will host its first-ever public nonsporting event. The stadium announced Wednesday that it will host the inaugural Pawtucket Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival on Saturday, Aug. 23, from noon to 6 p.m. Early VIP entry into the event

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Spine-Related Pain Is Complex — Dr. Diana Douleh Helps Patients Find a Clearer Path Forward

Neck, arm, back, and leg pain affects millions of adults each year—and as we age,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display