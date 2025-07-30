Centreville Bank Stadium to host inaugural food truck, craft beverage festival on Aug. 23

PAWTUCKET – Centreville Bank Stadium will become a culinary hot spot next month, as the venue will host its first-ever public nonsporting event.
The stadium announced Wednesday that it will host the inaugural Pawtucket Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival on Saturday, Aug. 23, from noon to 6 p.m. Early VIP entry into the event will occur at 11 a.m.
Stadium officials say the event, held in partnership with Food Truck Festivals of America, will transform the 10,500-seat stadium into a major culinary experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to select various food and drink offerings from more than 20 food trucks.
Delicacies expected to be offered for purchase will include braised taco bowls and smashed burgers, vegan smoothies, cannoli, hard cider and craft beer. Food truck businesses that are expected to participate include Potato Potato, The Rolling Italian, La Loncherita Food Truck, The Sausage Guy, Thee Taco Dude and Mumsy’s Ice Cream Delight.
[caption id="attachment_501498" align="alignright" width="339"]
THE INAUGURAL Pawtucket Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival on Aug. 23 will feature more than 20 food and beverage trucks at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket. Pictured is a recent food truck festival in New Bedford. / COURTESY FOOD TRUCK FESTIVALS OF AMERICA[/caption]
“We’re incredibly excited to open Centreville Bank Stadium’s doors to the community for something totally new,” Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne said in a statement. “This marks a new chapter for our venue – hosting events that go beyond sports and bring people together to enjoy the best of what Pawtucket and Rhode Island has to offer. This festival is the perfect way to kick it off.”
Additionally, stadium officials say the event will also have live music and family-friendly entertainment, and artisan vendors selling handcrafted goods. Tickets cost $5 in advance of the event and $10 at the door. Online-only VIP packages range from $20 to $68. Children ages 10 and younger are free.
Beer sales will end by 5:30 p.m.
This is the second new significant event the stadium has announced this week. Back on July 28, it was announced that the annual Brown University-University of Rhode Island Governor’s Cup college football game will be held at Centreville Bank Stadium on Oct. 3
For more information and to purchase tickets for the Pawtucket Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival, visit the Food Truck Festivals of America’s website
