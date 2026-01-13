Centreville Bank surpasses $2M in community giving in 2025

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank’s community impact saw the bank contribute more than $2 million in grants, donations and scholarships in 2025, the bank announced Monday.

The bank’s Charitable Foundation closed out the year with its final grant round, awarding $658,000 to 33 local nonprofit organizations addressing critical community needs, the bank said.

Among the largest awards were $100,000 to support a mobile food pantry in Central Falls and $25,000 for talent development programs at the University of Rhode Island – investments that support education, workforce development and food security.

“The last 200 years of Centreville Bank’s history have always been rooted in supporting the communities where we live and work,” said Hal Horvat, chairman, CEO and president of Centreville Bank. “These milestones reflect the strong commitment of our employees and the ongoing work of our Charitable Foundation to make a meaningful difference and create lasting impact.”

In addition to financial contributions, employees dedicated themselves to community service, volunteering more than 5,000 hours across Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut. Initiatives included 600 hours of financial literacy workshops, participation in food drives and community cleanups, and providing professional expertise on nonprofit boards and committees.

Throughout 2025, Centreville focused its giving in three core areas: education, economic security and capacity building, the bank said.

Since its founding, the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation has sought to improve quality of life and strengthen communities across Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.