Centreville Bank’s Harold Horvat Elected to Massachusetts Bankers Association Board of Directors

Harold M. Horvat, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Centreville Bank, has been elected to the 20-member Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Bankers Association (MBA) at its Annual Meeting in June. Founded in 1905, the MBA is the only Association representing FDIC-insured community, regional and nationwide banks serving consumer and business clients across the Commonwealth.

“As a dynamic industry, it is essential that the Association have perspectives of banking leaders like Hal Horvat who provide expertise and experience that enables us to achieve our priorities of exceptional advocacy representation on Beacon Hill and in Washington, DC; high quality and timely training and education for professionals in the banking industry and communications and services that help strengthen our members,” according to MBA’s President and CEO Kathleen Murphy. “The market knowledge that Hal brings enables the Association to anticipate and respond to emerging banking needs and trends that help our members as they serve a very large consumer and business footprint across the Commonwealth.”

“For over a century, the Association has been providing vital services to the banking industry,” said Horvat. “Today, those services have evolved with the industry and includes an emphasis on consumer outreach. I’m honored to be elected to the MBA Board and, with Centreville Bank headquartered in Rhode Island and operating in Connecticut through our division, Putnam Bank, I hope to provide further perspective from beyond the Bay State’s borders.”

About Centreville Bank

Founded in 1828 and headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island, Centreville Bank is a full-service mutual bank operating through nine branch locations in Coventry, Cranston (two locations), East Greenwich, Narragansett, North Kingstown, West Greenwich, Warwick, and West Warwick, and a loan production office in Providence. In addition, Putnam Bank, which is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut, operates as a division of Centreville Bank and serves the Eastern Connecticut market. Centreville currently has total assets of $1.9 billion. For more information, please visit www.centrevillebank.com.

About Massachusetts Bankers Association

The Massachusetts Bankers Association represents 120 commercial, savings, cooperative, and federal savings banks and savings and loan associations which hold nearly $500 billion in deposits in over 2,000 banking locations in Massachusetts. Member banks employ 72,000 professionals across the Commonwealth and in New England and contribute more than $105 million annually to social agencies and charitable organizations across the Commonwealth. For more information, visit www.massbankers.org.

