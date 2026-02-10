Centreville celebrates Danielson branch reopening with community grants

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank marked the reopening of its branch in Danielson, Conn., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 29, unveiling a renovated facility aimed at improving customer service while also awarding charitable grants to two local nonprofit organizations.

Following the upgrades, the branch, located at 125 Wauregan Road, now features a modernized interior, improved parking and an interactive teller machine designed to expand access to banking services.

“The Danielson branch has long been an important part of the community, and these updates reflect our continued investment in providing an improved banking experience for our customers,” said Brian Carillon, senior vice president and head of retail banking. “We are proud to offer modern enhancements while maintaining the personalized service our customers expect and value.”

As part of the reopening celebration, the bank’s Charitable Foundation presented grants to Neighbors Against Cancer and Friends of Assisi Food Pantry, two organizations serving residents in Windham County, Conn.

- Advertisement -

“In less than a year, Neighbors Against Cancer became a 501(c)(3) and began supporting cancer patients in Windham County with both financial assistance and the strength of community support,” said Patty Erskine, president of Neighbors Against Cancer. “We are incredibly grateful to Centreville Bank for this generous grant and are proud to recognize them as a corporate sponsor as we continue helping our neighbors in need.”

The Danielson branch is led by Branch Manager Seth Lombardo and staffed by Assistant Branch Manager Linda Duff, along with bankers Leda Caouette, Kerry Grimm, Sandra Pellecchia and Paisley Gothreau.

Centreville Bank is based in West Warwick and has 24 locations throughout Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.