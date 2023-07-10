CEO of IGT Global Lottery Fabio Cairoli dies unexpectedly

PROVIDENCE – Fabio Cairoli, CEO of IGT Global Lottery since 2020 has died, IGT Gaming announced on Monday.

IGT Executive Chairman Marco Sala said in a statement that Cairoli, whom he said was “distinguished by his passion, drive, sincerity, and commitment to results and innovation,” with “unparalleled” leadership in the company’s international sales, operations, technology and support functions, died suddenly.

No other details were provided about Cairoli’s death and representatives from IGT did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Cairoli’s LinkedIn profile indicated that he was most recently based in Rome.

“While these operations remain in very capable and experienced hands, we recognize that many in the lottery industry also held personal relationships with Fabio, and that he was a greatly respected friend within and beyond the industry,” Sala said. “At this time, IGT extends its deepest condolences to Fabio Cairoli’s family, as we dedicate our efforts to supporting their needs during this difficult time.”

Before stepping into the global lottery CEO position, Cairoli served as CEO of IGT’s Italian operations beginning in 2015, when Providence-based GTECH merged with International Game Technology in Las Vegas to create the current iteration of IGT. Today, the company has offices in Providence, Las Vegas and Rome, Italy, with its headquarters in London.

In 2012, Cairoli worked as senior vice president of business starting for the Italian gaming company Lottomatica Group S.p.A, which later became GTECH.

