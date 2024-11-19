Champlin Foundation awards $9.1M in grants to 109 organizations

By
-
THE CHAMPLIN FOUNDATION on Tuesday announced it has awarded more than $9.1 million in grants to 109 local organizations.
THE CHAMPLIN FOUNDATION on Tuesday announced it has awarded more than $9.1 million in grants to 109 local organizations.

CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation on Tuesday announced it has awarded more than $9.1 million in grants to 109 local organizations as part of its annual grantmaking program. This latest round follows the $8.4 million in grants the foundation awarded to 85 local organizations back in May. Out of the 109 organizations, 32 received grants

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Redefining Higher Education: The Strategic Imperative of a Three-Year Bachelor’s Degree

For over a century, the structure of undergraduate education has remained largely unchanged—typically requiring four…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR