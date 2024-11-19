Champlin Foundation awards $9.1M in grants to 109 organizations

CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation on Tuesday announced it has awarded more than $9.1 million in grants to 109 local organizations as part of its annual grantmaking program.
This latest round follows the $8.4 million in grants the foundation awarded to 85 local organizations back in May
. Out of the 109 organizations, 32 received grants of at least $100,000 and the grants ranged from $2,800 to $700,000.
Also, 16 organizations received funding from Champlin for the first time. Champlin Executive Director Nina Stack said in a statement nonprofit leaders are still coping with high need from the community that has not subsided since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To meet this demand, they are acting with intention to serve the daily, urgent needs of Rhode Islanders. Our grants reflect that commitment to impact at every level,” Stack said. “Youth services is a perfect example. Nonprofits are maximizing even small investments to engage the people they serve in new and innovative ways, while also pursuing ambitious visions for what is possible when we support and care for our neighbors.”
Newport Hospital received the largest grant in this round - $700,000 – to support its adolescent behavioral health unit. The University of Rhode Island Foundation & Alumni Engagement received $500,000 from Champlin for equipment and technology for the university’s oceanography, molecular biology and nursing departments.
The Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England was gifted $400,000 to revitalize the lodge at Camp Rocky Farm in Newport. Also receiving a $400,000 grant from Champlin was the YMCA of Greater Providence to help modernize elevators at the Mt. Hope branch in Providence.
The YMCA of Pawtucket received $250,000 from Champlin to renovate the kitchen at Camp Westwood in Coventry.
The foundation says applications for Champlin’s first round of 2025 grant funding will be open from Dec. 15, through Jan. 15, 2025. This next round of awards will be announced in June.
A full list of the grantees can be found here
.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.