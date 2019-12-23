Chariho school superintendent Ricci dies at 62

RICHMOND — Barry Ricci, superintendent of schools for the Chariho Regional School District, died Sunday at age 62, the school district announced on its website Monday.

Ricci had been battling a brain tumor since 2018 when he underwent a procedure to remove the tumor, according to WJAR-TV NBC 10.

“The entire Chariho family would like to extend our sincere condolences to the Ricci family and will help support the family’s wishes for privacy at this time,” the district said on its website. “Knowing this is a very difficult time for the Chariho family and community, we all will keep Barry’s memory and his family in our thoughts.”

The district also said counseling will be available Tuesday at Chariho Regional High School from 9-11 a.m. to provide support.

- Advertisement -