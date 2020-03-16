CharterCARE, Eleanor Slater, Westerly, South County hospitals ban visitors in effort to contain coronavirus

PROVIDENCE – Eleanor Slater Hospital, CharterCARE Health Partners, South County Hospital and Westerly Hospital are the latest medical facilities and systems to ban visitors from visiting patients in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Eleanor Slater Hospital is not allowing visitors at any of its facilities, including its Regan, Adolph Meyer and Benton buildings in Crantson and the Zambarano campus in Burrillville.

Patients arriving at Roger Williams Medical Center, which is owned by CharterCARE, should enter through the emergency department, while patients scheduled for outpatient procedures at Fatima Hospital, which is also owned by the health system, are asked to check in at central registration. All other patients should go to the emergency department.

“In an effort to further protect our patients and staff and limit potential exposure to the coronavirus, we will suspend all visitors to our hospitals for the immediate future. While we understand that this may be difficult for some patients and families, it is the safe and responsible decision at this time,” said Jeffrey Liebman, CharterCARE’s CEO.

Visitors are also banned from adult inpatient units at South County Hospital in South Kingstown.

A few exceptions apply, including the hospital’s Women and Newborn Care unit, where one partner is allowed.

Emergency department patients are allowed one adult to accompany them, and some patients scheduled for outpatient procedures may be allowed one adult helper.

Exceptions will also be made at Eleanor Slater, South County and Westerly hospitals for end-of-life situations.

Westerly Hospital’s parent company, Yale New Haven Health, is offering a call center for patients and the community who have questions about COVID-19. The line, 833-275-9644, will be staffed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The hospitals and health systems join Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System, which instituted visitor bans earlier last week.