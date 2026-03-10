Chase partners with Hudl to expand financial education for student-athletes

PROVIDENCE – JPMorgan Chase & Co. has partnered with sports technology company Hudl to provide financial education resources to high school student-athletes and their families nationwide, the bank announced March 5.

Under the agreement, Chase will serve as Hudl’s official financial education partner, expanding access to budgeting, saving and investing lessons through the bank’s Chase Money Skills financial literacy program.

The initiative aims to connect financial education with lessons learned through athletics, offering resources designed to help student-athletes manage everyday financial decisions while preparing for long-term financial stability.

Ryan MacDonald, chief marketing officer of Chase Consumer Bank at JPMorgan Chase, said the goal is simple: prepare student-athletes to win in life and in sports.

“By combining athletic development with practical financial education, we’re helping young people translate the lessons of sports into lifelong financial confidence,” MacDonald said.

Through the partnership, Chase and Hudl plan to distribute financial education content through Hudl’s digital platform while also supporting schools through community grants, in-person experiences and co-branded educational materials.

“Athletics help shape character, teamwork and discipline, but financial education helps shape futures,” said Adam Gouttierre, vice president of media at Hudl. “Through our partnership with Chase, we’re providing schools and families with both direct investment and the financial tools athletes need to succeed long after their playing days end.”

Hudl, based in Lincoln, Neb., provides video analysis, performance tools and media services for athletic teams and organizations.

The platform is widely used by high school and college programs across the United States to analyze games, develop players and connect athletes with recruiters.

Chase Bank, the U.S. consumer and commercial banking division of JPMorgan Chase, operates 15 locations across Rhode Island, according to its website.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.