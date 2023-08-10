Chicago Title Insurance relocating from Providence to West Warwick

WEST WARWICK – The Rhode Island office of Chicago Title Insurance Co. is relocating from its present location directly across from the Statehouse in Providence to the Gardens Office Park in West Warwick, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

Chicago Title Insurance recently signed a lease agreement for 4,387 square feet of commercial space at the Gardens Office Park at 1300 Division Road in West Warwick, according to Sweeney Real Estate, which represented the insurance firm in the transaction.

Chicago Title Insurance plans on moving into the new space in early September 2023, according to Sweeney Real Estate.

Thomas O. Sweeney, principal of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, personally represented Chicago Title in lease negotiations, while Matt Fair of commercial real estate firm Hayes & Sherry represented the landlord in the deal.

Chicago Title Insurance has been a division of Fidelity National Financial Inc. since 2000, when the latter acquired the former in a historic merger. Chicago Title is a title insurance underwriter that dates back more than 150 years through a succession of firms in the abstract and title business, first in Cook County, Ill. The company is one of several title insurance underwriters that are part of Fidelity National Financial, along with Fidelity National Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York, which also provide transaction services and other technology for the real estate and mortgage industries.

Chicago Title Insurance is presently located in a six-story office building at One State Street in Providence. The company has been a tenant of the building there since at least 2015, although it was not immediately clear when the company first moved in there.

The Gardens Office Park features a 60,000-square-foot, three-story brick building in a C1 commercial zone in West Warwick, near the intersection of Interstate 95, Route 4 and Route 2 on the East Greenwich town line.

The office condo property is owned by 1350 Division LLC and is operated by Peregrine Property Management, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The West Warwick commercial building, which was constructed in 2004, includes other listed tenants such as waste management company LoadUp Junk Removal, financial planning firm Eliot Rose Wealth Management, and financial services firm Greenwich Business Capital.

