Children’s Wishes Welcomes New Board Member, Jack Hutson

Jack Hutson is Children’s Wishes newest Board Member. After attaining the Certified Association Executive designation, of which there are fewer than 4000 nationally, Jack began an association management company where he provides executive director services to clients in various disciplines. Jack served as the key spokesperson for the RI Pharmacists Association, successfully representing the association in connection to the licensing of Canadian Pharmacies, and is actively working to accomplish current legislation goals.

Jack brings to the Board decades of experience leading and directing logistics for major annual events as well as holding executive positions with the Rhode Island Pharmacists Association, RI Psychological Association, NAIFA-RI and the Executives Association of RI.

Childrens-Wishes.org