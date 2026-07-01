Chinese company, U.S. payment firm agree to pay $600M to settle illegal drug sale allegations

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AUS admitted its anti-money laundering program failed to stop some Alibaba merchants from using its payment services to sell and import prohibited products into the U.S. Rather than systematically restricting such merchants, AUS sometimes reported them to Alibaba; at least one later continued selling prohibited products to U.S. buyers.The Justice Department on Wednesday said the resolution reached with Alibaba and AUS was based on several factors. It included both companies' good-faith efforts to implement and refine compliance measures, engagement in remedial measures, absence of prior criminal history, commitment to cooperation with federal agencies and the nature and seriousness of the offense. Alibaba and AUS also received some credit for their cooperation with the department’s investigation and affirmative acceptance of responsibility. “Today’s resolution reflects the Department of Justice’s commitment to ensuring that companies operating e-commerce and digital payment platforms keep illegal, unapproved, misbranded, and dangerous foreign pharmaceuticals off their marketplaces,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “Companies operating online marketplaces – whether based in the United States or abroad – must implement appropriate safeguards to prevent bad actors from exploiting their platforms. If they fail to do so, the department will hold them accountable.” Alibaba agreed to pay a criminal monetary penalty of $125 million and to forfeit $200 million. AUS agreed to pay a criminal monetary penalty of $85 million and to forfeit $190 million. Alibaba and AUS also agreed to enhance their compliance programs and to continue cooperating with the department in any ongoing or future criminal investigation relating to their conduct. As part of the nonprosecution agreement, Alibaba and AUS accepted responsibility for the acts of their officers, directors, employees and agents. The FDA Office of Criminal Investigation’s Rhode Island Task Force, FDIC Office of Inspector General’s New York Field Office, IRS-CI’s Global Illicit Financial Team, Homeland Security Task Force New York-Financial, and USPIS investigated the case.