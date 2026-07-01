Chinese company, U.S. payment firm agree to pay $600M to settle illegal drug sale allegations

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PROVIDENCE – A Chinese company and its U.S.-based payment processor have agreed to pay $600 million to resolve allegations that they failed to prevent illegal sales of pharmaceuticals, The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited, one of China’s largest companies, and AUS Merchant Services Inc., formerly Airplay US, entered the nonprosecution agreement to resolve DOJ allegations that they violated the Federal

PROVIDENCE – A Chinese company and its U.S.-based payment processor have agreed to pay $600 million to resolve allegations that they failed to prevent illegal sales of pharmaceuticals, The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, one of China's largest companies, and AUS Merchant Services Inc., formerly Airplay US, entered the nonprosecution agreement to resolve DOJ allegations that they violated the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act by failing to prevent merchants from selling and importing illegal pharmaceuticals, controlled substances, listed chemicals and pill presses into the U.S. through their e-commerce platforms.

Alibaba, which

operates e-commerce platform Alibaba.com, one of the world’s largest business-to-business online marketplaces,

admitted that, between January 2016 and December 2024, it failed to prevent merchants using its Alibaba.com and AliExpress.com platforms from engaging in approximately 80,000 product sales involving imports into the United States, including List I and II chemicals, pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical counterfeiting equipment.

The DOJ said the sales violated the FDCA and other federal laws and exceeded $200 million in gross merchandise value. Investigators made more than 40 undercover purchases of pharmaceuticals and counterfeiting equipment that was illegal to import into the U.S.

AUS, an Ant International subsidiary that operates Alipay, admitted that from January 2020 to December 2023 it processed U.S. dollar payments through credit cards and wire transfers routed via U.S. bank accounts before sending the funds offshore for settlement.

When AUS implemented its own transaction-monitoring system for those transactions, it failed to fully incorporate certain wire-transfer data, the DOJ said. As a result, its transaction monitoring did not always identify transactions involving payments from high-risk jurisdictions or multiple payors on a single invoice.

AUS admitted its anti-money laundering program failed to stop some Alibaba merchants from using its payment services to sell and import prohibited products into the U.S. Rather than systematically restricting such merchants, AUS sometimes reported them to Alibaba; at least one later continued selling prohibited products to U.S. buyers.

The Justice Department on Wednesday said the resolution reached with Alibaba and AUS was based on several factors. It included both companies' good-faith efforts to implement and refine compliance measures, engagement in remedial measures, absence of prior criminal history, commitment to cooperation with federal agencies and the nature and seriousness of the offense. Alibaba and AUS also received some credit for their cooperation with the department’s investigation and affirmative acceptance of responsibility.

“Today’s resolution reflects the Department of Justice’s commitment to ensuring that companies operating e-commerce and digital payment platforms keep illegal, unapproved, misbranded, and dangerous foreign pharmaceuticals off their marketplaces,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “Companies operating online marketplaces – whether based in the United States or abroad – must implement appropriate safeguards to prevent bad actors from exploiting their platforms. If they fail to do so, the department will hold them accountable.”

Alibaba agreed to pay a criminal monetary penalty of $125 million and to forfeit $200 million. AUS agreed to pay a criminal monetary penalty of $85 million and to forfeit $190 million.

Alibaba and AUS also agreed to enhance their compliance programs and to continue cooperating with the department in any ongoing or future criminal investigation relating to their conduct.

As part of the nonprosecution agreement, Alibaba and AUS accepted responsibility for the acts of their officers, directors, employees and agents.

The FDA Office of Criminal Investigation’s Rhode Island Task Force, FDIC Office of Inspector General’s New York Field Office, IRS-CI’s Global Illicit Financial Team, Homeland Security Task Force New York-Financial, and USPIS investigated the case.