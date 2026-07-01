Chinese company, U.S. payment firm agree to pay $600M to settle illegal drug sale allegations

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A CHINESE company and its U.S.-based payment processor have agreed to pay $600 million to resolve allegations that they failed to prevent illegal sales of pharmaceuticals, The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.  / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/J. DAVID AKE

PROVIDENCE – A Chinese company and its U.S.-based payment processor have agreed to pay $600 million to resolve allegations that they failed to prevent illegal sales of pharmaceuticals, The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.  Alibaba Group Holding Limited, one of China’s largest companies, and AUS Merchant Services Inc., formerly Airplay US, entered the nonprosecution agreement to resolve DOJ allegations that they violated the Federal

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