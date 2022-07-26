Christopher Kearns named interim state energy commissioner

PROVIDENCE – The second-in-command at the state energy office will take on the top leadership role, at least temporarily.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Tuesday named Christopher Kearns as the interim energy commissioner, according to an emailed statement. Kearns, who most recently served as deputy commissioner for the R.I. Office of Energy Resources, fills the spot left open by Nicholas Ucci, who stepped down from the energy commissioner job as of July 23.

Kearns has worked for the state’s energy office since 2011 in a variety of positions including programming services officer, chief of program development, interdepartmental manager and assistant director of special projects, according to the governor’s office.

“The governor looks forward to working with Interim Commissioner Kearns as we continue to implement the Act on Climate and pursue additional clean energy innovations in the Ocean State,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

The governor’s office did not respond to questions about plans to name a permanent energy director.

Ucci’s departure is the latest in a series of resignations by top cabinet members, with nearly one-third of the 21 governor-appointed roles being filled by temporary -rather than permanent- directors or secretaries, according to a recent analysis by WPRI-TV CBS 12.

