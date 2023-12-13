CIC Providence GM to lead Cambridge Innovation Center’s New England region

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – Stacey Messier, general manager of CIC Providence LLC, will soon oversee Cambridge Innovation Center's New England region in addition to her Ocean State responsibilities. As the the global innovation network's newly appointed general manager of New England, Messier will continue to direct the company's Providence campus, alongside its Boston and Cambridge, Mass., locations.…