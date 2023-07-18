Citizens advises Billows Electric Supply on acquisition by Cooper Electric

PROVIDENCE – Citizens M&A Advisory announced recently that it served as the exclusive financial adviser to Billows Electric Supply on its acquisition by Cooper Electric, a Sonepar company.

Headquartered in Delran, N.J., Billows Electric Supply is a wholesale distributor of electrical products in the Mid-Atlantic region and serves the commercial, institutional and residential markets.

“My family and company appreciate the invaluable support, expertise and partnership from the Citizens team in helping us achieve our goals,” said Jeff Billow, owner of Billows Electric Supply. “Citizens demonstrated a deep understanding and insight into our business and provided a tailored solution and strategic advice that was instrumental in achieving a successful outcome.”

Citizens M&A Advisory specializes in middle-market mergers and acquisitions, and is part of Citizens Capital Markets Inc., a subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group Inc.

