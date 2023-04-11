Citizens Bank’s empowerment effort contributes $147K to 11 R.I. nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank is providing a total of $147,500 through its Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money program to be distributed among 11 nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island.

Citizens said the initiative helps strengthen communities by supporting programs through direct funding and volunteerism, giving people the resources they need to be financially healthy and inspiring them to pursue their goals.

“Citizens is committed to ensuring that all individuals have access to economic opportunity, and we know that having strong financial knowledge is essential to unlocking that opportunity and reducing the wealth gap,” said Keith Kelly, president of Citizens Bank Rhode Island. “In Rhode Island, Citizens is proud to support our local partners in providing residents with the confidence and tools to own their financial success and build brighter futures.”

The announcement comes during Financial Literacy Month, a nationally recognized campaign that raises awareness of the need for more financial literacy education.

Through Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money, the bank will provide $2 million in overall contributions to 150 nonprofits in communities where Citizens does business.

This year’s funding recipients in Rhode Island include Amos House, Connecting for Children and Families Inc., Crossroads Rhode Island, Genesis Center, the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Junior Achievement of Rhode Island, Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp., Progreso Latino Inc., Rhode Island Institute of Labor, United Way of Rhode Island Inc. and Woonsocket Neighborhood Development Corp.