Citizens commits $200K to The Warhol Academy

PITTSBURGH – Citizens Financial Group Inc. says it is strengthening its partnership with The Andy Warhol Museum by granting an additional $200,000 to The Warhol Academy, the museum’s initiative to empower economic mobility, further emphasizing the critical role of workforce development in building a strong arts and culture economy in Pittsburgh.

The grant extends the Citizens partnership for a second year, creating new fellowship opportunities for young professionals and reinforcing Citizens as the largest corporate supporter of The Warhol Academy’s creative fellowships.

The Warhol Academy’s creative economy fellowships provide talented professionals with opportunities to enhance their skills and become creative entrepreneurs – not only contributing to Pittsburgh’s economy but also to the rich cultural fabric of the region. Citizens’ support will enable the creation of 28 new fellowships for aspiring artists in the areas of digital content creation, filmmaking and post-production.

In conjunction with the new grant, the museum hosted a “fireside chat” on the powerful intersection of workforce development and arts and culture, featuring Bruce Van Saun, chairman and CEO of Citizens, and Dr. Steven Knapp, CEO and president of Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh.

The discussion, moderated by Morgan Overton, a Pittsburgh-based visual artist and workforce director for CREATE PA, also included an audience Q&A with The Warhol Academy fellowship alumni and local business leaders.

“Citizens is committed to helping create a pipeline of capable, diverse talent to meet growing business demands, increasing avenues to financial security and supporting economic growth,” Van Saun said. “We firmly believe in the power of a talented creative workforce to foster the local economy while also bringing communities together and growing Pittsburgh’s rich cultural infrastructure.”

Knapp added, “We are grateful to Citizens for its continued support of The Warhol Academy, a ground-breaking program that’s setting a new standard for the role museums can and should play in building a strong arts and culture economy through creative workforce development.”