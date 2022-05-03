Citizens donates $150K to 12 R.I. nonprofits for financial education

By
-
PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank recently awarded $150,000 in grants to 12 Rhode Island nonprofits to support financial literacy programs, according to a news release.

The donations, part of the bank’s Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money program, are part of a larger $1.5 million contribution across Citizens’ footprint to further financial education.

Rhode Island recipients are:

  • Amos House
  • Connecting for Children and Families Inc.
  • Crossroads Rhode Island
  • Genesis Center
  • Institute for Labor Studies & Research
  • International Tennis Hall of Fame
  • Junior Achievement of Rhode Island
  • Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp.
  • Progreso Latino Inc.
  • The FLY Initiative
  • United Way of Rhode Island Inc.
  • Woonsocket Neighborhood Development Corp.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

