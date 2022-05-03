Citizens donates $150K to 12 R.I. nonprofits for financial education

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank recently awarded $150,000 in grants to 12 Rhode Island nonprofits to support financial literacy programs, according to a news release.
The donations, part of the bank’s Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money program, are part of a larger $1.5 million contribution across Citizens’ footprint to further financial education.
Rhode Island recipients are:
- Amos House
- Connecting for Children and Families Inc.
- Crossroads Rhode Island
- Genesis Center
- Institute for Labor Studies & Research
- International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Junior Achievement of Rhode Island
- Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp.
- Progreso Latino Inc.
- The FLY Initiative
- United Way of Rhode Island Inc.
- Woonsocket Neighborhood Development Corp.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.