Citizens donates $150K to 12 R.I. nonprofits for financial education

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank recently awarded $150,000 in grants to 12 Rhode Island nonprofits to support financial literacy programs, according to a news release.

The donations, part of the bank’s Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money program, are part of a larger $1.5 million contribution across Citizens’ footprint to further financial education.

Rhode Island recipients are:

Amos House

Connecting for Children and Families Inc.

Crossroads Rhode Island

Genesis Center

Institute for Labor Studies & Research

International Tennis Hall of Fame

Junior Achievement of Rhode Island

Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp.

Progreso Latino Inc.

The FLY Initiative

United Way of Rhode Island Inc.

Woonsocket Neighborhood Development Corp.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

