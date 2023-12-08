Citizens looks to capitalize on its new private bank

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

When San Francisco-based First Republic Bank imploded last spring and its financial assets were sold to JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citizens Financial Group Inc. swooped in to grab another key resource for First Republic: its employees. With crisis comes opportunity. The First Republic implosion in March tore open market share for financial institutions to exploit,…