The Premier Business Networking Event of the Year Returns!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC, a subsidiary of national accounting firm Citrin Cooperman & Co. LLP, recently acquired the assets of boutique tax firm Andsager, Bartlett & Pieroni LLP. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. East Providence-based ABP joins Citrin Cooperman with three partners and 12 professionals, expanding Citrin Cooperman’s established presence locally

PROVIDENCE – Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC, a subsidiary of national accounting firm Citrin Cooperman & Co. LLP, recently acquired the assets of

boutique tax firm

Andsager, Bartlett & Pieroni LLP.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

East Providence-based ABP joins Citrin Cooperman with three partners and 12 professionals, expanding Citrin Cooperman’s established presence locally and throughout New England.

”We are excited to join Citrin Cooperman, a firm that shares our passion for excellence and personalized service,“ said Ken Andsager, managing partner of Andsager Barlett Pieroni. ”This transaction provides tremendous opportunities for our clients and team members, giving us access to additional expertise and resources to address their growing needs.“

Citrin Cooperman has 24 certified public accountants and 61 total staff members in Providence, according to the Providence Business News 2024 Book of Lists.

”We are thrilled to welcome the talented team at Andsager Bartlett Pieroni to the Citrin Cooperman family,“ said

, managing partner of Citrin Cooperman’s Providence office. ”Their deep expertise in high-end tax services and their client-centric approach sync perfectly with our values and vision.“

Peter Brown