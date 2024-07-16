Citrin Cooperman buys Worcester tax, advisory firm

PROVIDENCE – Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC, a subsidiary of national accounting firm Citrin Cooperman & Co. LLP – which has offices in Rhode Island – recently acquired the assets of Worcester, Mass.-based S&G LLP, a tax and advisory firm with five partners and more than 30 professionals.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Citrin Cooperman – which has 24 certified public accountants and 61 total staff members in Providence, according to the Providence Business News 2024 Book of Lists – said the deal further expands the firm’s presence in New England.

“S&G’s strong middle-market presence, client-centric focus, industry depth, and deep commitment to culture and its people are highly aligned with Citrin Cooperman’s core principles and strategic approach,” Citrin Cooperman Advisors CEO Alan Badey and Executive Chairman Joel Cooperman said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to expand our footprint in New England and are delighted to welcome this amazing group of partners and professionals to our firm.”

“S&G’s culture of team, personal service focus, and inspiring a positive difference in our client’s lives is totally in sync with Citrin Cooperman’s culture, making the decision to join forces an easy one,” S&G founding partners Terry Shepherd and Carl Goldstein said in a statement. “We are very excited by the compelling impact this shared commitment will have for our clients, partners, and team members.”

Citrin Cooperman said it has established a strategic growth plan focused on the evolution of accounting and professional services. The plan is a response to the rapid, revolutionary advances in technology and significant shifts in the needs of middle-market and high-net-worth clients, the firm said.

This has resulted in more than 20 transactions in recent years, including targeted regional and service line expansions.

“Citrin Cooperman’s ongoing execution of its growth strategy, including integration of well-respected firms like S&G, continues to position the firm at the forefront of the profession,” added Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group Inc., who advised both firms on the transaction. “With its transactions with S&G, Citrin Cooperman has brought on another best-in-class firm with highly sought-after people and clients, providing great value and opportunities for all involved.”