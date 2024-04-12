City must recognize drop in downtown property values

Tax disputes involving prominent commercial buildings are not unusual in Providence or other major cities. But city solicitors across the country are bracing for a wave of pandemic-induced lawsuits over downtown properties. Providence has 97 active civil cases, including some with millions of dollars in tax revenue hanging in the balance that have languished for years, according to this week’s cover story. Now downtown commercial property values are suffering amid the rise in remote work and higher interest rates that have only added to building owners’ financial challenges. “Commercial property has taken a tremendous hit,” said Joseph R. Paolino Jr., a former mayor and now the managing partner of Paolino Properties LP. “It’s not good.” Mr. Paolino, whose company controls hundreds of thousands of square feet of office space downtown, is challenging the city’s assessment of 100 Westminster Partners LLC. Lawyers for Paolino Properties have cited the loss of tenants due to the pandemic that has curbed operating income. Providence’s commercial tax rates also remain among the highest in the country, which weakens the city’s position in settling such disputes. High tax rates also make it more difficult to attract new investment in the city. On that point at least, political support is building for a five-year, phased reduction of the commercial rate. Bringing the city’s commercial tax rate more in line with similar-sized cities would not only help current taxpayers but signal to prospective developers and business owners that they are wanted.