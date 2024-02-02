City Personnel Promotes Megan Atkins to Recruiting Manager

City Personnel, a top-rated recruitment and staffing agency in Providence, is thrilled to announce Megan Atkins’ promotion to Recruiting Manager. In this pivotal role, Megan will collaborate with the talented team of recruiters to oversee the sourcing, interviewing, and hiring procedures for City Personnel.

Having commenced her journey with City Personnel as a Recruitment Specialist in 2020, Megan’s rapid progression is a testament to her dedication and expertise. Her commitment to cultivating enduring partnerships through trust and transparent communication with companies and job seekers embodies City Personnel’s mission of excellence in talent acquisition.