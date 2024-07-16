City Plan Commission OKs updated plans for mixed-use College Hill development

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – After earning city approval for a five-story, mixed-use development on College Hill last year, a prominent developer has received approval for updated project plans. Walter L. Bronhard, a developer who owns several properties in the area, has submitted new plans to redevelop 108-110 Waterman St. to the Providence City Plan Commission, which granted

PROVIDENCE – After earning city approval for a five-story, mixed-use development on College Hill last year, a prominent developer has

Walter L. Bronhard, a developer who owns several properties in the area, has submitted new plans to redevelop 108-110 Waterman St. to the Providence City Plan Commission,

which granted preliminary plan approval of

proposal Tuesday.

Previous plans for the development included demolishing the existing building located on two lots between Waterman Street and Fones Alley and constructing a 60-foot building with 26 one-,two- and three-bedroom residential units, one commercial space and a rooftop deck. The City Plan Commission granted Master Plan approval and a dimensional adjustment allowing for its height to exceed the four-story, 50-foot minimum in September 2023, with the condition that the developer remove the rooftop deck because of noise concerns.

The proposal is also larger, going from 36,133 square feet to 44,136 square feet and the commercial unit has grown from 1,130 square feet to 1,745 square feet.

City property records show Bronhard has owned the building since 2008 that currently houses apartments, Kung Fu Tea and Wong’s Kitchen.

The building was constructed in 1877 and is a “distinctive looking structure” with a Queen Anne or Late Victorian style, Choyon Manjrekar, Providence principal planner, said in the staff report. The property is not located in a local historic district but is in the College Hill National Register Historic District.

Jason Martin, the city’s historic preservation planner, prepared a memo on the building’s significance, finding that it is not historically significant enough to prevent demolition. As remediation for demolition, Martin recommended that the developer submit an archival package, including property history, elevation drawings, floor plans, exterior and interior, to the R.I. Historic Preservation & Heritage Commission for both the state and city archives.

The developer

a waiver from submitting state approvals usually required at the preliminary plan stage

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at

Castellani@PBN.com

.

received approval for updated project plans.the updatedThe project would rearrange lot lines through an administrative subdivision that would be 9,862 square feet. There is no parking in the proposal and it’s not required because it’s a subdivision less than 10,000 square feet within the C-2 zone. The proposal does include five bike parking spaces in the cellar. Updated plans submitted to the city show there would still be one commercial space and an additional nine residential units, for a total of 35. Thirty-three of the residential units would have two bedrooms and one bathroom and two units located in the cellar would have one bed and one bathroom.was also grantedand will submit them with the final plan. The project was introduced under unusual circumstances because under new state laws, the timing of public hearings has changed. Under the previous state law, a public hearing was required at the preliminary plan stage and not the master plan. But that has switched under new laws that went into effect this year, so the commission opted to hold a public hearing on the project out of an abundance of caution even though it was being presented for preliminary plan approval. One local resident praised the proposal as a good transit-oriented development because it did not have any parking. “We need to get this moving, get buildings like this on the map and people out of their cars and onto the street walking, biking and taking transit,” the resident said. Commissioners added several conditions to the project’s preliminary plan approval, including that the developer use brick for the facade in areas of the rendering where stone is shown. Final plan approval is up to the Department of Planning and Development staff.