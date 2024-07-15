City Plan Commission to consider updated plans for mixed-use development on College Hill

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Walter L. Bronhard, a developer who owns several properties in the area, has submitted new plans to redevelop 108-110 Waterman St. to the Providence City Plan Commission, which is set to vote on the proposal Tuesday.

Previous plans for the development included demolishing the existing building located on two lots between Waterman Street and Fones Alley and constructing a 60-foot building with 26 one-,two- and three-bedroom residential units, one commercial space and a rooftop deck. The City Plan Commission granted Master Plan approval and a dimensional adjustment allowing for its height to exceed the four story, 50-feet minimum in September 2023, with the condition that the developer remove the rooftop deck because of noise concerns.

Updated plans submitted to the city show there would still be one commercial space and an additional nine residential units, for a total of 35. Thirty-three of the residential units would have two bedrooms and one bathroom and two units located in the cellar would have one bed and one bathroom.

The proposal is also larger, going from 36,133 square feet to 44,136 square feet and the commercial unit has grown from 1,130 square feet to 1,745 square feet.

City property records show Bronhard has owned the building since 2008 that currently houses apartments, Kung Fu Tea and Wong’s Kitchen.

The building was constructed in 1877 and is a “distinctive looking structure” with a Queen Anne or Late Victorian style, Choyon Manjrekar, Providence principal planner, said in the staff report. The property is not located in a historical district, but is in the College Hill National Register Historic District.

Jason Martin, the city’s Historic Preservation Planner, prepared a memo on the building’s significance, finding that it is not historically significant enough to prevent demolition. As remediation for demolition, Martin did recommend that the developer submit an archival package including property history, elevation drawings, floorplans, exterior and interior

The developer is requesting a waiver from submitting state approvals usually required at the preliminary plan stage, asking they be submitted with the final plan.

The commission is also scheduled to vote on preliminary plan approval for a proposed five-story, mixed-use building at 128 Wayland Ave. The proposal, which comes from Elevator Properties and Slim Investments LLC, includes demolishing the existing building and constructing a 57-foot tall development with 23 apartments and a ground floor commercial unit. Developers are requesting a dimensional adjustment to allow for the height to exceed the 50 feet, four story limit in the zone.

to the Rhode Island Historic Preservation and Heritage Commission for both the state and city archives.