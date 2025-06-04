Claflin ALM Partners with BEGO USA to Provide Comprehensive Third-Party Logistics Support for Dental Technology Products

Warwick, RI – June 2, 2025 – Claflin ALM, a leading provider of logistics solutions for over two centuries, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with BEGO USA, the American arm of BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, a global pioneer in dental materials and 3D printing solutions.

This collaboration will enable BEGO USA to leverage Claflin’s robust third-party logistics (3PL) infrastructure to support its continued growth and operational efficiency in the U.S. market. Through this partnership, Claflin will provide logistics support for BEGO USA’s expanding product lines, including warehousing, order fulfillment, inventory management, and transportation coordination.

“BEGO’s innovative approach to dental technology makes them an ideal partner for our 3PL services,” said Bill Almon Jr., President and COO of Claflin ALM. “Our goal is to empower companies like BEGO to focus on their core competencies—innovation and customer engagement—while we take care of the logistics that bring those innovations to market efficiently and reliably.”

BEGO USA brings over 130 years of German engineering and innovation to the dental sector, with a reputation for reliability, precision, and scientific expertise. Their 3D printing solutions and proprietary resins are internationally recognized for advancing digital dentistry.

“Partnering with Claflin allows us to scale our operations with confidence,” said Jonathan Weiss, Vice President Business Development at BEGO USA. “Their logistics capabilities will be instrumental in helping us meet growing demand, reduce turnaround times, and maintain the high quality of service our customers expect.”

The partnership underscores Claflin’s commitment to providing strategic 3PL services that help vendors and manufacturers streamline operations, manage risk, and enhance service levels across the supply chain.

About Claflin ALM

Founded in 1817, Claflin ALM is one of the nation’s oldest and most respected medical supply distributors and logistics specialists. Based in Warwick, Rhode Island, Claflin ALM provides a broad range of logistics solutions across a variety of industries with a focus on quality, efficiency, and personalized service.

Website: https://claflin.com/

About BEGO USA

BEGO USA, headquartered in Lincoln, Rhode Island, is a subsidiary of BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, a global leader in dental technology. With a heritage of over 130 years, BEGO develops and manufactures advanced dental materials, equipment, and 3D printing solutions to serve laboratories and clinicians worldwide.

Website: https://www.begousa.com/

Media Contact:

Mitchell Stern

Director of Partner Experience & QA

Claflin ALM

info@claflin.com

800-343-7776

https://claflin.com/