Clarke Valve gets $5.5M in Series D funding round

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Clarke Valve has raised $5.5 million from the sale of Series D Preferred Stock that was completed July 26.

The funding round was led by Flowserve Corp., one of the world’s leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 55 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services, according to the release.

OGCI Climate Investments, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures and New World Angels also participated in the funding round.

“Clarke Valve is pleased to welcome Flowserve to our family of world-class investors. We all share the same vision of utilizing cutting-edge flow control technology to create a positive impact for industry, the environment, and our shareholders,” said Kyle Daniels, Clarke Valve CEO.

The company said the funding will allow it to expand its operation and improve its business reach.

Clarke Valve was started by Daniels, who was an aerospace engineer in 2011, and who has been implementing aerospace design techniques in industrial valves. The company is the exclusive maker of the Dilating Disk.