Cliff Walk repairs part of expected $32M from Congress for R.I. community projects

PROVIDENCE – The state is expected to receive more than $32 million in federal funding to support 29 community projects across Rhode Island, including repairs to an iconic oceanside attraction in Newport.
Democratic Reps. Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo on Wednesday announced the U.S. House's support for funding that is part of this year’s federal package of six spending bills. The legislation now heads to the Senate, where passage is expected.
Of the local projects to receive funding, 10 are for more than $1 million. Newport is expected to receive $5 million, the most of all the funded projects, to make repairs to the famed Cliff Walk that was damaged in March 2022.
A 20-foot section of the walk collapsed due to sea erosion and the state estimates the repairs could cost up to $13.75 million. Gov. Daniel J. McKee last summer issued an emergency declaration
to address the damage, which opened the door to federal funding to rebuild the iconic shoreline destination.
Other noted projects include Amos House in Providence expecting to get $3 million for its supportive housing expansion project, while Warren will receive $2.2 million to upgrade its pump station. Johnston will receive $2.6 million combined to manage, reduce and recapture stormwater, and purchase new emergency services equipment for its police department.
“Across [Rhode Island, these federal investments will expand affordable housing options, improve public safety, revitalize our public spaces and support the next generation of learners,” Amo said in a statement. “Despite the delays, I am glad to have voted on a bipartisan resolution on our 2024 budget.”
Magaziner said in a statement the funding will benefit the state’s working population and “make Rhode Island a better place to live.”
