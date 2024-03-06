Cliff Walk repairs part of expected $32M from Congress for R.I. community projects

THE CITY OF NEWPORT will receive $5 million in federal funds to support repairs to its Cliff Walk, which partially collapsed in 2022. Rhode Island is expected to get more than $32 million in federal funding to finance 29 community projects across the state. / COURTESY SALVE REGINA UNIVERSITY VIA AP
PROVIDENCE – The state is expected to receive more than $32 million in federal funding to support 29 community projects across Rhode Island, including repairs to an iconic oceanside attraction in Newport. Democratic Reps. Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo on Wednesday announced the U.S. House’s support for funding that is part of this year’s federal

