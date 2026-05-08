Clock ticking again on plan to save ailing hospitals

By
-
OPTIMISTIC: Lynn Blais, a registered nurse and president of United Nurses & Allied Professionals, said she is “cautiously optimistic” that new nonprofit owners can turn around the struggling Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence. PBN PHOTO/­ELIZABETH GRAHAM
OPTIMISTIC: Lynn Blais, a registered nurse and president of United Nurses & Allied Professionals, said she is “cautiously optimistic” that new nonprofit owners can turn around the struggling Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence. PBN PHOTO/­ELIZABETH GRAHAM

An underfunded, overloaded state health system breathed a sigh of relief in March when a buyer saved Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center from closure. But the celebratory mood across the state that marked the Centurion Foundation’s purchase of the struggling hospitals after their previous owner filed for bankruptcy is giving

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Investing Wisely: Enhancing Efficiency & Value Through Sustainable Operations

Amgen is using its innovative capabilities to combat climate change and preserve natural resources through…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR