Cloutier leaving Dorcas International Institute to lead Seattle-based Refugee Women’s Alliance

By
-
KATHLEEN CLOUTIER is departing Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island as its executive director to lead Seattle-based Refugee Women's Alliance. / COURTESY DORCAS INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE – After leading Rhode Island’s largest refugee and immigrant services nonprofit, Kathleen Cloutier will shift her work to the West Coast later this summer. Cloutier is leaving Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island to become Refugee Women’s Alliance’s new executive director, The Seattle-based organization announced recently. Cloutier is moving to the Pacific Northwest after

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Spine-Related Pain Is Complex — Dr. Diana Douleh Helps Patients Find a Clearer Path Forward

Neck, arm, back, and leg pain affects millions of adults each year—and as we age,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR