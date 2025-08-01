Cloutier leaving Dorcas International Institute to lead Seattle-based Refugee Women’s Alliance

PROVIDENCE – After leading Rhode Island’s largest refugee and immigrant services nonprofit, Kathleen Cloutier will shift her work to the West Coast later this summer.
Cloutier is leaving Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island to become Refugee Women’s Alliance’s new executive director, The Seattle-based organization announced recently.
Cloutier is moving to the Pacific Northwest after serving as Dorcas' executive director for the past 12 years.
“I’m honored to build on [Refugee Women’s Alliance’s] 40-year legacy and guide us through shifting federal policies and tighter budgets – so we can continue expanding opportunities for immigrant and refugee families,” Cloutier said in a statement.
Cloutier was previously head of the Albany, N.Y., Community Action Partnership before arriving in Rhode Island in 2013 to lead Dorcas
. Since then, Cloutier, Refugee Women’s Alliance says, helped Dorcas more than double its revenue significantly expanded key programs in immigration legal services, refugee resettlement, education, and workforce development, and built sustainable systems to meet the evolving needs of immigrant and refugee communities.
In 2020, Dorcas partnered with the state to launch weR1 Rhode Island Relief Fund, which helps individuals who are unable to access benefits based on their immigration status. Cloutier told Providence Business News in a Five Questions profile
at the time Dorcas and the state were working collaboratively to ensure all residents, especially those with limited English proficiency, have access to the vital information and resources they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also said at the time Rhode Island needs to see both public and private leadership taken to effectively address the deep-rooted issues of systemic racism and be instrumental in bringing an end to inequality.
“Governments should be using an equity lens to review, change and update current laws, regulations, policies and practices that support – and sometimes even promote – racial inequity,” Cloutier said. “Our civil rights laws also need to be updated and expanded to reflect changes in our society and other forms of inequity, such as addressing gender identity discrimination, etc.”
It is unclear who, if anyone, is leading Dorcas on an interim basis or when a new permanent director at the local nonprofit will be appointed. Dorcas representatives did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment from Providence Business News.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.