CNE names Sullivan president and chief operating officer of Women & Infants Hospital

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System announced Monday that Shannon Sullivan, who has been serving as the interim chief operating officer at Women & Infants Hospital since June 1, will be taking over as the hospital’s permanent president and COO.

Since being employed within the CNE system since 2002, Sullivan began at Women & Infants as a clinical social worker before working her way up to director of Patient and Family Support Services, and then system director of Care Management.

Sullivan succeeds Matt Quin in the role of president and COO. Quin left CNE in mid-June, according to spokeswoman Raina Smith.

CNE’s President and CEO Dr. James E. Fanale has worked with Sullivan for five of her almost 20 years within the system.

“I’ve been impressed with her commitment and dedication to health care, since day one,” said Fanale in a statement. “[Sullivan] puts patient care and safety first, which is a hallmark of all Care New England hospitals. Not only does Shannon have a stellar reputation in the health care industry, she possesses the leadership and visionary qualities necessary to keep Women & Infants Hospital at the cutting edge of health care.”

In 2018, Sullivan was appointed executive director of Care Coordination and chief access officer before being named vice president of operations at Kent Hospital, according to CNE’s announcement. Since the pandemic hit Rhode Island in early March, Sullivan assembled a team and transformed the former Citizens Financial Group Inc. office in Cranston into a field hospital. There was a total of 335 beds to handle a potential surge of coronavirus patients.

“Women & Infants Hospital has a pivotal role in improving the health outcomes of our diverse community and there is nothing I take more seriously than assuring that Women & Infants remains a national leader in exceptional clinical care, cutting-edge research and Ivy League academics, while providing personalized, patient-centered care,” said Sullivan. “As a woman who had my own children here, this position is not only a professional privilege but a personal honor.”

Sullivan is expected to earn an executive master’s in health care leadership from Brown University next year, according to CNE. In 2002, she had attended Boston College for a master’s in social work after she graduated from Providence College, where she earned her bachelor’s in social work.

