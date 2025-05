Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System posted a $1.2 million operating gain in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 ending March 31, according to unaudited financial statements released May 15.

The earnings come after the health system posted a $3.4 million gain in the first quarter, and are down slightly from the $1.9 million increase reported in the same period last year.

Net income for the second quarter was $5.2 million, down $14.2 million from a year ago, but an improvement over the $5.6 million loss reported in the first quarter.

Total revenue for the second quarter was $381 million, up from $366.8 million reported in the first quarter and $355.5 million a year ago. Driving this rise was net patient service revenue, which was $325.4 million for the second quarter. This is up from $310.4 million in net patient service revenue reported in the first quarter and $302 million in the same period last year.

Net assets released from restrictions were $798,225 in the second quarter, down from the $1.18 million reported in the first quarter and last year’s $2 million.

Total expenses were $379.8 million, up from $363.4 million reported in the first quarter and $353.5 million in the same period last year. Spending on salaries and wages rose to $165.7 million, up from the first quarter’s $163.6 million and last year’s $154.3 million.

Medical supplies and drug expenses also rose to $48 million, up from the first quarter’s $44.2 million and $40.8 million in the same period last year. Spending on insurance also rose to $6.7 million, compared with $4.3 million in the first quarter and $10 million in the same period a year ago.

Net non-operating gains were $4 million, up from the first quarter’s $9 million loss, but still down from the $12.2 million gain reported in the same period last year. Similarly, the state’s second-largest health system’s change in net unrealized gains was a $1.4 million loss. This is also an increase over the first quarter’s $15.8 million loss and down from last year’s $10.7 million gain.

Care New England’s assets totaled $1.06 billion during the second quarter. This is down from the first quarter’s $1.1 billion in assets and up from last year’s $1.05 billion.

Total net assets were $343.1 million, a slight decrease from the first quarter’s $343.4 million and up from last year’s $325.4 million. Total liabilities were $723.1 million, down from the first quarter’s $779.7 million and last year’s $726 million.

Current assets fell from $305.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $281.8 million in the second quarter. This is also down from $292.2 million in current assets reported in the second quarter last year. Cash and cash equivalents fell to $49.1 million, down from $89.9 million reported in the first quarter and up from $35.5 million in the same period last year. Short term investments were $2.4 million, down from $16.2 million in the first quarter and $35.5 million in the second quarter last year.

Current liabilities were $275.5 million, compared with the first quarter’s $315.8 million and last year’s $247.9 million. Other receivables rose to $9 million in the second quarter, up from the first quarter’s $6.5 million and last year’s $431,073.

Care New England reported $193.9 million in total receivables, up from $172.3 million in the first quarter and slightly down from $194.3 million in the same period last year. Patient accounts receivable rose to $150.1 million, up from $125.8 million in the first quarter and last year’s $116.6 million.

The health system’s current portion of assets whose use is limited was $5.7 million, compared with the first quarter’s $2.6 million and last year’s $152,599. Prepaid expenses also rose to $7.8 million, up from the first quarter’s $2.7 million and last year’s $794,920.

So far this year, the health system has spent $37.9 million in capital expenditures mainly related to information technology, medical equipment and facilities upgrades and renovations. Management said an executive capital committee is monitoring this spending and must approve all capital expenses.

Care New England’s management attributed its financial performance to initiatives implemented in 2023. These include actions to boost revenue growth and revenue cycle management – like reducing denials, prior authorization and charge capture improvements – volume growth, supply chain and a lower corporate overhead structure.

“Management is acutely aware of the value and impact of these initiatives and continues to monitor their effectiveness with operational teams during monthly business review meetings,” the managers said in the financial report.

A spokesperson for Care New England was not immediately available for comment.