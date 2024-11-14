Coastal 5-bedroom Barrington home sells for $1.22M

BARRINGTON – A 3,200-square-foot beachside home in the Alfred Drowne neighborhood recently sold for $1.22 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the deal.

The 11 Willow Way home, off Allin’s Cove, contains five bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The three-story home features a large deck and a second-floor primary suite with its own small balcony overlooking the neighborhood, according to Residential Properties and local property records.

The home’s chef’s kitchen features granite counters and white appliances, opening seamlessly into a dining area framed by a wall of windows, the real estate firm said. The first floor also includes a bedroom that can also be used as a home office, along with a laundry room and half-bathroom, the firm said.

The home’s upper-level features four bedrooms, with the primary suite featuring an en suite bathroom with two vanities, a marble tiled shower and a jacuzzi, according to a description of the property listed by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The backyard of the home features perennials and trees, with beach access at both ends of the street, according to the listing.

The home was most recently valued by Barrington property assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth $1.41 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $624,000 of the home’s value is attributed to the property’s 0.34 acres of land.

Residential Properties sales associate Lisa Duffy, of the firm’s Barrington office, represented the buyer as the selling agent. The property was listed on behalf of the seller by Allison Dessel, of Mott & Chace.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the home was sold by Hyun Kyung Kim, of Barrington, and it was purchased by Meredith Lynn Strokes, of Barrington.

