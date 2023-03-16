Coastal contemporary home in Warwick sells for $1.2M

WARWICK – A 2,821-square foot home built in 1987 on a 1.6-acre property next to Narragansett Bay recently sold for $1.2 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The coastal contemporary home at 125 Seacrest Lane in Warwick was modernized prior to the sale, with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide sunrise views overlooking the ocean, according to the real estate firm, which represented the seller in the deal.

The property is part of the Lighthouse Estates development, located at the end of a cul-de-sac, according to Mott & Chace.

The single-family home, with a wood-shingle and clapboard exterior, contains three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Warwick’s online property tax evaluation database. The home features vaulted ceilings and a 1,200-square-foot wraparound deck, according to the real estate firm.

The home, which is within walking distance of the water, also features an attached garage with three parking spaces, the real estate firm said. The property also contains a 120-square-foot shed.

The property was sold by John Norquist and Marjorie Norquist, according to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale. The home was bought by An Son Leong and An Meen Leong, of Warwick, according to the deed.

While Amy Doorley of Mott & Chace represented the seller, the buyer in this transaction was represented by the Nathan Clark Team of the Smithfield-based Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, the real estate firms said.

The Warwick home was most recently valued by Warwick assessors in 2021 as being worth $673,000, according to the city’s property tax evaluation database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.