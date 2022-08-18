Coastal Engineering Company, Inc. Opens a New Branch Office in Smithfield, RI

Coastal Engineering Company, Inc. is pleased to announce the opening of a branch office 42 Albion Road Suite 104, Smithfield, RI to complement the existing offices in Orleans, Sandwich, and Nantucket, MA. “We are incredibly excited about this branch office as it will enable us to more conveniently serve both new and existing clients,” commented Coastal Engineering President/CEO John Bologna. Waterfront/Marine Engineering Division Manager Todd Turcotte, P.E. will lead the RI team.

“Smithfield was a sensible choice for us and for our clients,” says Todd. “It will allow us to expand our geographic footprint as well as attract professional staff from Central Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Eastern Connecticut. Architects, contractors, corporations, residents, realtors, and attorneys seeking professional engineering services in the region now have a much closer place to meet with us in person. We are fully equipped to guide our clients through the complex process of planning, engineering design, permitting, and construction.”

Founded in 1976, Coastal Engineering Company, Inc. is a leading professional engineering firm providing civil, structural, and waterfront/marine engineering and land/hydro surveying services to a wide range of residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional clients and governmental agencies.

http://www.CoastalEngineeringCompany.com