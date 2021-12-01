Coastal Medical CEO Kurose elected as new R.I. Foundation board chair

PROVIDENCE – The leader of Coastal Medical will also now take the helm of the Rhode Island Foundation’s board of directors.

Dr. G. Alan Kurose, CEO and president of the Providence-based primary health care practice organization, has been elected RIF’s board chair, the foundation announced Tuesday. Kurose will succeed Polly Wall as head of the state’s community foundation board. Wall served 11 years on the foundation’s board, including the last three as its chair.

Kurose has served on the board of directors since 2017 and was elected to a three-year term as its chair. The 15-member board is responsible for setting the foundation’s policies year in and year out.

In a statement, Kurose said the foundation’s focus on health, education and economic issues will transform key elements of quality of life in Rhode Island.

“It is an honor to lead an organization that works closely with donors to respond to the long-term needs of Rhode Islanders, as well as emerging issues [such as] the pandemic and aid for the Afghan refugees settling in our state,” Kurose said.

