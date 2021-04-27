Coastal Medical finalizes agreement to join Lifespan health system

PROVIDENCE – Coastal Medical Inc., one of the state’s largest primary care organizations, has finalized an agreement to join the Lifespan Corp. health system, the entities announced on Tuesday.

Coastal Medical and Lifespan signed a letter of intent to affiliate in February 2020, and more recently an asset purchase agreement in January, according to the announcement. The terms were not disclosed.

The two organizations have had a long history of successful collaboration, according to the principals.

“Coastal shares Lifespan’s commitment to Rhode Island, fostering innovation and ensuring value, to deliver excellence in care,” said Dr. Alan Kurose, the Coastal President and CEO.

The Lifespan system includes speciality medical services, research and education. It runs hospitals including Rhode Island Hospital, Miriam Hospital, Newport Hospital and Kent Hospital.

Coastal Medical has a patient roster of 120,000 people and is located in 20 offices across Rhode Island. It has 125 health care providers in the system.

Dr. Timothy J. Babineau, the Lifespan president and CEO, said the Coastal addition will help Lifespan “accelerate its journey to provide more value based care, which will advance quality, increase access and ensure patients receive care in the most appropriate setting.”

