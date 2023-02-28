Coastal1 teams up with Patriots star Joe Andruzzi for North Attleboro branch opening

PAWTUCKET – There’s nothing like a little star power to draw attention to a new branch office.

Which is why Coastal1 Credit Union partnered with former New England Patriots star Joe Andruzzi to mark the opening of its first Massachusetts branch.

The credit union held a ribbon-cutting for its new North Attleboro branch on Feb. 17. On Feb. 18, to mark the grand opening, the credit union hosted a member meet-and-greet event with Andruzzi. It also donated $10,000 to the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, according to a news release.

“As a community-based credit union, we actively look for ways to give back to the cities and towns we serve,” Brian Azar, Coastal1 CEO and president said in a statement. “ ‘People helping people’ is the principle upon which the credit union was founded nearly 100 years ago, so we’re pleased to be able to support the Andruzzi Foundation and all the good work that Joe and Jen do to help others.”

The new, full-service branch at 99 Chestnut St. includes private offices, a 24-hour ATM, two drive-up lanes, and a night depository.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.