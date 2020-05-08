Coggeshall Club honored with Emerging Leader Awar

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

BRITT RILEY is one of three founding members of The Coggeshall Club LLC, which has been honored with the Emerging Leader Award from the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce. Based in Middletown, the club offers child care, workspaces and fitness under one roof. The Chamber presents business awards annually to honor achievements in the Greater…