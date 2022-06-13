Collection of 5% hotel tax up 55% Y/Y in March

PROVIDENCE – Collection of the 5% hotel tax in Rhode Island in March increased 55% year over year to $1.2 million, according to the R.I. Department of Revenue.

Of the total from figures released on June 10, just over $1.1 million came from traditional hotels and $101,275 came from hosting platforms and room resellers.

Tourism districts in the state were allocated $457,434 of the tax collection for the month. Of all tourism districts in the state, Aquidneck Island was allocated the largest amount of the tax at $162,786.

Municipalities were allocated $280,452 of the tax in March. R.I. Commerce Corp. was allocated $322,810 and The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau was allocated $155,318 of the tax for the month.

Fiscal year to date, collection of the 5% hotel tax in March rose to $18.2 million, a jump of 89.3% or $8.6 million from collection totals at that time one year prior.

Collection of the state local 1% meal and beverage tax in March increased 8.8% year over year, to $2.3 million, according to the DOR.

North Shoreham had the highest nominal increase in collections year over year, up 197.4% at $3,846. Burrillville was the municipality with the largest nominal decline in collections from March 2021, declining $3,609 to a total of $14,698.

Fiscal year to date in March, collection of the 1% meal and beverage tax increased 5.5% to $23.5 million.

The DOR also released its 1% local hotel tax report on June 10. Collections of the tax in March increased 30.5% year over year to $282,261.

Collections from traditional hotels increased 61.5% over the year to $222,948 in March, while collections from Realtors and homeowners dropped 34.6% to $39,418. Room resellers and hosting platform tax collections increased 11.8%, to $20,255.

East Greenwich was the most impacted municipality in the state, with tax collections only increasing $213 year over year to $104 for a 196.2% decline, followed by Providence, where tax collections increased 172.1% year over year to $69,725.

Fiscal year to date, collection of the 1% hotel tax in Rhode Island in March increased 72.7%, to $4.1 million.