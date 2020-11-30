College Unbound receives accreditation by NECHE

PROVIDENCE – College Unbound announced on Monday that it has been granted approval for initial accreditation by the New England Commission of Higher Education.

The accreditation recognizes the Providence-based education nonprofit as a peer institution by other colleges, universities and the federal government, College Unbound said, five years after it became the state’s 13th college in a unanimous vote by the R.I. Council of Postsecondary Education.

College Unbound’s accreditation also came two years ahead of schedule, President Dennis Littky said in his announcement to students on Sunday. He said the accreditation is a testament to the hard work put forth by the nonprofit’s team, students’ talents and the “national need for colleges that are student-ready.”

“This is a collective accomplishment,” Provost Adam Bush said, “but we should never forget that students created College Unbound. They are the ones who insisted there be a college built around the needs and interests of adults, a college that recognizes their talents as active and engaged adult learners in the world.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.