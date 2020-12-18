CollegeBound Saver announces $250 ‘Give Smart’ campaign

By
-
PROVIDENCE – CollegeBound Saver, Rhode Island’s 529 education savings plan, on Dec. 14 announced it is giving $250 to residents who start saving for future education expenses by opening a CollegeBound Saver account this holiday season. As part of the $250 “Give Smart” campaign, the first 500 Rhode Island residents to open a new CollegeBound…

