Colo. firm purchases former Tri-Mack industrial site

BRISTOL – An industrial warehouse in the town's industrial park was recently purchased by a Colorado real estate firm. The site, located at 66 Tupelo St., features a 21,570-square-foot building primarily composed of industrial warehouse space, which was built in 1986 and renovated in 2023. Commercial real estate brokerage firm Marcus and Millichap Inc. announced the sale last week. On its company website, Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corp. lists the property's address as its first location. The company moved to Broadcommon Road in Bristol in 2018 to accommodate expanded operations. The California firm facilitated the sale with Denver-based Playground Properties. Marcus & Millichap did not disclose the sales cost in its announcement, and did not immediately respond to a PBN inquiry on Tuesday. The firm also did not share the buyer's plans for the facility. The building includes 18,760 square feet of warehouse space, the announcement says, in addition to a loading dock, 62 parking spaces and two overhead doors. A "local manufacturer" has a long-term lease on the space, Marcus and Millichap details. Renovations to the space included a new roof and interior wall paneling, a full HVAC upgrade, a new wet sprinkler system, and updates to the building's electrical and lighting infrastructure. The Klein Group, a New England division of Marcus and Millichap, has now brokered four deals in Rhode Island, the company said. "By tapping into our network of client relationships, we were able to identify an out-of-state buyer who paid top dollar for this asset,” Michael Grant, an investment specialist with Marcus and Millichap's Boston office, said in statement. "Our team’s deep understanding of the Rhode Island industrial market continues to drive results, and we’re excited to help new investors enter this growing region." Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.