Colonial on East Side of Providence sells for $2.35M

PROVIDENCE – A 6,300-square-foot home in the Grotto neighborhood of the East Side of Providence recently sold for $2.35 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in this transaction.

The 45 Loring Ave. colonial, constructed in 1941, contains six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Located close to the Blackstone Boulevard Parkway, and less than 1 mile from Wayland Square, the home comes with 0.25 acres of land, according to city property records.

The property was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.3 million. Of that total assessed property value, $422,000 is attributed to the land, $878,900 is attributed to the home itself and $6,200 is attributed to an outbuilding, a 500-square-foot garage constructed in 1941, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

- Advertisement -

The sellers were represented by Residential Properties sales associate Michael J. Sweeney, of The Sweeney Advisory Group. The buyers in the deal were represented by Kylie McCollough and Jennifer Crellin, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Heidi Buonanno, of Providence.

The property was purchased by Christopher Palmisano and Kristen Palmisano, of Providence, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.