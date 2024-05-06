Columbus Theatre to close next month

PROVIDENCE – A piece of performing arts history in the city’s Federal Hill neighborhood will cease operations, reportedly for renovations.
In a Facebook post on May 4, the Columbus Theatre announced that it will close in June, with the last show being held on June 9 – a performance by comedienne Jessica Kirson. Kirson’s performance is one of three such scheduled shows remaining at the theater, according to its website, with the free Brown Songwriters Showcase on Tuesday and then an album release show for The Z-Boys with Starbath and Grizzlies, before its closure.
Theater representatives did not immediately respond Monday to Providence Business News to questions seeking comment. A statement from the theater on its Facebook page says there is a commitment to help owner Jon Berberian – who has operated the theater for 60 years – and his family “find the path forward with the theatre, to find someone who has the passion, energy, resources and vision necessary to keep this beautiful space a home for the arts in Providence.”
WJAR-TV NBC 10 reports that Berberian has no plans to sell the theater building or to close it down permanently. He told the TV station that he is seeking funds for roof and scaffolding repairs to the theater's interior. Berberian, per WJAR, hopes the Columbus Theatre will only be closed for two months.
“I want to thank everyone who has supported the theatre since 2012 – we have done incredible things together in this building. Thank you to everyone who ever worked a show, played a show, screened a film, or attended an event,” the theater said in a statement on its social media page.
The theater’s Facebook page says the Columbus Theatre originally opened on Nov. 1, 1926, two years before the Providence Performing Arts Center first opened, and has hosted various music, film and arts performances over the years. The 15,800-square-foot building itself at 266 Broadway is currently valued at $833,800, according to city property records.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.