Columbus to leave as Trinity Rep’s artistic director next fall

PROVIDENCE – Trinity Repertory Company’s longtime artistic director will have his final curtain call next fall.
The local performing arts organization announced Wednesday that Curt Columbus, who has been Trinity Rep’s creative leader for the past two decades, will step down as the organization’s Laura H. Harris artistic director in the fall of 2026. In a statement, Columbus said he first put together a succession plan back in 2015 and, now, feels it is time for “new adventures” both for himself and Trinity Rep.
“This is not a decision I take lightly,” Columbus said. “I firmly believe that every artistic endeavor needs renewal and revitalization. While I could stay at Trinity Rep forever, the health of the theater and its artistry depends upon this kind of change.”
Trinity Rep spokesperson Laura Weick told Providence Business News via email on Wednesday that Columbus plans to pursue other opportunities in late 2026, but is not leaving Trinity Rep for another organization.
Trinity Rep says Columbus became the organization’s sixth artistic director back in 2006 and has held that role since. He’s been the theater group’s artistic director longer than any other such director other than Adrian Hall, Trinity Rep’s founding artistic director, the organization says.
Columbus, Trinity Rep said, directed more than 25 productions during his time leading the organization’s creative end. Such works include contemporary plays, world premieres, musicals and multiple productions of “A Christmas Carol,” Trinity Rep says.
Along with introducing at least one new play each season during his tenure, Columbus also helped Trinity Rep expand its commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, anti-racism, education and community engagement as part of the organization’s programming, Trinity Rep says. He was a co-creator and mentor for the Kennedy Center/League of Resident Theatres ASPIRE Arts Leadership Fellows Program, as well. Columbus also had a hand in leading fundraising efforts to help Trinity Rep renovate its downtown theater space.
“I am proud and ever grateful to have had the chance to work by his side in partnership, and to call him a dear friend,” Trinity Rep Executive Director Katie Liberman said in a statement. “As I celebrate his extraordinary contributions, and acknowledge my gratitude, I also look ahead with excitement to this moment of transformation.”
Trinity Rep also said that Management Consultants for the Arts will lead the national search for Columbus’ successor, working alongside with the organization’s search committee and board of trustees.
“In the meantime, I hope you will celebrate with me, the work we’ve done together, and what the future holds,” Columbus said.
(UPDATED 4th paragraph to include comment from Trinity repertory Company spokesperson Laura Weick.)
