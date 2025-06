Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on July 7th.

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Commerce Corp. has awarded $10.6 million in incentives through the state’s Innovation Voucher, Qualified Jobs Tax Credit, Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund and Site Readiness Program, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Tuesday. The awarded funds support business growth, job creation, local municipalities and developers. “We’re committed to growing Rhode Island’s economy

Commerce awards $10.6M for job creation, innovation and development

PROVIDENCE

– R.I. Commerce Corp. has awarded $10.6 million in

incentives through the state’s Innovation Voucher, Qualified Jobs Tax Credit, Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund and Site Readiness Program, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Tuesday.

The awarded funds support business growth, job creation, local municipalities and developers.

“We’re committed to growing Rhode Island’s economy

–

and this work is evidence of that,”

McKee said.

“Through strategic investments, we’re creating good-paying jobs, sparking innovation and supporting local development

–

from undersea vehicle manufacturing in Bristol to Main Street improvements in cities and towns across Rhode Island.”

Under the state's Qualified Jobs Tax Credit, Vatn Systems Inc., which recently opened its new headquarters in Bristol’s Unity Park, will receive about $6.7 million in tax credits over 10 years to create a minimum of 228 new jobs in Rhode Island with an average salary of $102,000.

Circadian Positioning Systems Inc. of Newport and Deep Blue Composites of Bristol each received Innovation Vouchers totaling $150,000.

Circadian Positioning System received $75,000 to partner with Brown Health to conduct testing of their proprietary Circadian-Targeted Lighting System on a government vessel. The system is designed to mitigate fatigue due to circadian misalignment.

Deep Blue Composites was awarded $75,000 that will validate a multiaxis filament winding process, correlating its output to simulation-driven predictions of mechanical performance for structural composite tubes.

Seven municipalities received grants for projects through the Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund totaling $1.8 million:

Central Falls: $200,000 fo r site- specific improvements and predevelopment activities for Dexter Street and Dexter Street Plaza.

site- Cranston: $600,000 for the creation of a pedestrian-friendly environment that prioritizes safe, comfortable and accessible walking spaces along Park Avenue.

East Providence: $100,000 for r oadway design plans for constructing Seaport Drive, located on an underserved section of the waterfront, resulting in a multiuse roadway to the waterfront, as well as the planned urban coastal greenway.

r Lincoln: $100,000 for the development of a comprehensive streetscape improvement plan for a half-mile stretch of Smithfield Avenue.

NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley: $150,000 for improvements to the Millrace District in Woonsocket through wayfinding signs, site amenities and public art.

Pawtucket: $440,000 to develop an enhanced pedestrian corridor in City Plaza that fosters accessibility and encourages foot and bicycle traffic with street repaving and structural repairs, installing enhanced lighting and adding seating and greenery.

Providence: $250,000 to replace outdated extender poles and lights at various locations along Atwells Avenue and at DePasquale Square.

Fourteen projects received $1.9 million

through the

Site Readiness Program: