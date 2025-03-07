Commerce board members want close eye kept on new venture capital fund

When a $2 million proposal to start a state-sponsored venture capital fund to spur more high-potential startups came before the R.I. Commerce Corp. board recently, no one could blame board members for asking some pointed questions. Previous debacles such as the $75 million loan guarantee to the now-defunct videogame company 38 Studios approved by the agency's predecessor, the Economic Development Corp., ended in bankruptcy, years of legal wrangling, reputational backsliding and the loss of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars. “We sit around this table and talk about all this money we are approving to go to these small businesses, but I don't hear that these small businesses are getting any bigger or providing more jobs or [seeing] more revenue,” said board member Donna Sams, who implored officials to keep close tabs on not only the money going out the door, but its measurable impact to Rhode Island’s small business sector. “I want to know what the $2 million is getting us,” she said. “And not just leveraging, but something happening for these businesses that matters, which is the whole point.” Several other board members raised similar points, but in the end, the vote was unanimous to create the venture capital fund and hire Oregon-based Rogue Venture Capital to manage it while providing a dollar-for-dollar match. To be eligible, companies must be less than 5 years old with less than $1 million in annual revenue. Individual investments will be capped at $250,000. No stranger to the Ocean State, Rogue is already a partner in the State Small Business Credit Initiative Program, receiving $6 million of the state’s $31.5 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. What's the difference between the State Small Business Credit Initiative Program and the newly created Rhode Island Venture Capital Fund? While SSBCI has a venture capital arm, the entire program uses federal money and "comes with a lot more restrictions and rules,” said R.I. Commerce spokesman Matthew Touchette. The newer fund is financed with fees from bond issues. “We were asking, what can we do with this money? And creating our own program with our own money allows us more flexibility," Touchette said. Thomas Sperry, Rogue co-founder and managing partner, previously told Providence Business News that Rhode Island needed its own venture capital fund focused on “writing the first checks,” calling Rhode Island’s venture capital ecosystem “nascent.” Sperry said the firm will work for more than a return on investments but will prioritize “helping these companies grow and be successful.” “I am not successful unless we are creating that next-generation capital,” he said. Touchette said the program’s details are still being ironed out and they seek to launch the program within the next two months. Also unclear is the compensation or fee structure for Rogue, which Touchette said is still being finalized. Partnering with Rogue will be the nonprofit RIHub to provide "accelerator and incubator" mentorship and other programming to the vested companies, with a “purpose to guide entrepreneurs along their commercialization pathway, enabling them to transform innovative ideas into thriving businesses that impact the local economy,” said RIHub Managing Director Annette Tonti. “To empower startup founders to launch and scale their businesses here in Rhode Island.” Time will tell. Touchette said the additional scrutiny “is not a bad thing,” regardless of whether the amount of seed money is dwarfed by other state-backed capital programs. It may also be the return to a time where tighter budgets and drying federal dollars are commonplace. “The board has not been shy about asking for data to back it up," Touchette said. "So, we will report on the successes of all these companies we are investing in,” he said. “We are returning to a pre-pandemic government and have to work within our means.”