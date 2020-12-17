Commercial buildings on Main Street in Westerly sell for $1.6M

WESTERLY – Two commercial buildings on Main Street in downtown Westerly have sold for $1.6 million, according to Randall Realtors, whose Chris Randall Group was the listing agent.

The properties are at 94 Main St. and 110 Main St. and feature 20,000 square feet of retail space and a parking lot with room for more than 100 vehicles.

The site is in an opportunity zone, which provides a tax incentive for price investors to direct capital gains into equity investments.

The traffic counts around the site are also high year-round, according to the real estate firm.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.