Commission clears way for nursing and health science facility at PC

PROVIDENCE – The City Plan Commission voted unanimously to approve an amendment to the institutional master plan for the Providence College campus, allowing the college to move forward with plans for a new five-story nursing and health sciences building.

The 147,000-square-foot School of Nursing and Health Sciences building, set to open in 2025, will be located at the eastern end of the campus and will include classrooms, labs, common space and offices. The school said it is expecting to enroll 50 nursing students and 50 health science students every year.

The building will be built on the site of the current Fennell Residence Hall, which will be demolished. The demolition will result in the loss of 186 beds, but Providence College said this will be made up with the opening of Shanley Hall, which will provide 369 beds, and the conversion of Sullivan Hall, currently an administrative building, into a 40-bed residential building.

The commission voted unanimously to approve the master plan amendment.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.